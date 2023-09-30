I've a problem with the name Asantehene, who is Otumfuo? - Dormaahene

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Agyemang Badu II says he has a problem with the name Asantehene.

According to him, there is a conscious effort to alter the history of Asantes and Bonos, and he will not sit idle for that to happen, especially when he knows the truth.



The Dormaahene, Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Agyemang Badu II, while speaking on a yet-to-be-aired episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Daniel Oduro, reiterated that there is no title such as a 'King' in Ghana.



"It's been brought to our attention that the Otumfuo is encouraging some of the chiefs (SIC) under whom I am the president, encouraging them to make them omanhene. That prompted me to make that speech.



"I don't speak for just speaking sake. First, the history between Dormaa and Ashantis, the history between Asantes and Bonos were being changed.



"I wouldn't sit down when I know the truth for somebody to change the history. I won't sit down... category of chiefs in Ghana. We have paramount chiefs and the Asantehene. Even the name Asantehene, I have a problem with it," he said.



According to him, the paramount chief is the highest among the ranks of chiefs as enshrined in the Chieftaincy Act of Ghana, thereby, dispelling the notion of kings in the country.

"According to their history, there were independent chiefs. If you go to Mampong, the land there does not belong to Otumfuo. I'm the only one who can say this.



"If you go to Kumawu, the land there does not belong to Otumfuo...But by a special magical powers from Komfo Anokye, they were all seated, and he decided to conjure...



"The question is that, who is he? Is he a chief or a king? The moment we became a unitary state, there is no king. People should learn to accept it.



"The point is that I am an omanhene, a paramount chief, can I create a paramount chief? So who is the Otumfuo? Who is he? People say he is a king, No!," he told Daniel Oduro.



This and many other bombshells await viewers when the full video premieres on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 12:00PM on GhanaWeb TV.





