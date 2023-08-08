I’ve been impactful in NPP than all other Flagbearer aspirants – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Flagbearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has likened himself to Apostle Paul in the Bible in reply to critics who say he is new in the party therefore must follow the conventional succession queue in the party.

Addressing delegates of the NPP in Akuapem South constituency in Eastern region Sunday August 6,2023 to begin his campaign tour of the Eastern Region, Dr Bawumia did not only disagree with that assertion but also said he is “Paul” of NPP that even though officially joined the party in 2008 his impact has been magnificent.



“They say Dr. Bawumia is a new member, he joined the party just 2008 so should become the next flagbearer. Though I came in 2008 but I have been made running mate four times over the last 16 years. I have become vice president two times, yet you claim I am new. Those of you who are Christians, did Paul come early? Did he come early? Paul didn’t come early but was more impactful and influential “. I am the Paul! I’m the Paul who did not come early but impactful than all,” Dr Bawumia said.



The flagbearer hopeful of the NPP Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his campaign team commenced campaign tour in the Eastern Region Sunday 6th August, 2023 to interact with delegates, and party stalwarts across all 33 constituencies in the region ahead of the super delegates election and ultimately the Presidential Primaries.



At Okere constituency, the Member of Parliament also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Dan Botwe endorsed Dr. Bawumia for the first time.



He said in his speech that “Since we started this flagbearership campaign, I have not spoken. But today I will speak. I was elected General Secretary of the NPP 25 years ago. I have had experience working under several stalwarts of the Party. I know the NPP very well. I know very well all the 10 people contesting. But I am here at Okere saying this. That anyone who knows me know that I speak the truth and you cannot influence me with anything.

I love all the aspirants, but I love the NPP more. My friends in the NPP, if we look at what is happening in Ghana and NPP now, we are looking into the future. Based on my knowledge of the Party and judging from what is happening, I want to say and ask all of you to go and vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. We have to be very strategic as a party in order to win 2024 and the best strategic decision is to elect Vice president Bawumia as our flagbearer”.



Ten (10) aspirants are contesting in the Presidential Primary of the party.



These are Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Joe Ghartey, Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, and Francis Addai Nimo.



The rest are Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia



The NPP has scheduled August 26, 2023, for its Super Delegates Conference to shortlist five out of the 10 flagbearer aspirants for the party’s presidential primary to be held on November 4, 2023.