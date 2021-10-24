‘I’ve been trying to interview Akufo-Addo for five years now’ - Kwesi Pratt

Pratt meets with Akufo-Addo during a 'Presidential Meet The Press' programme in 2018

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has revealed that he has been trying since 2017 to schedule an interview with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said all efforts have failed but that he was proud that another journalist in the person of Peace FM’s Kwame Sefa Kayi had been able to do so.



“I want to commend Chairman General, what I have wanted to do and failed, he (Sefa Kayi) has been able to do. Kwame, over the last five years, I have done all it takes to be able to interview the president and I haven’t succeeded. I’m telling you.



“I don’t know what you told him or did, I have tried all I could but have failed, so I commend you. You have achieved what I failed to do,” Pratt said while speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme last week.



President Akudo-Addo was hosted on the show by Sefa Kayi, in an interview that spanned different sectors of governance and party politics.

The president addressed questions around corruption, projects and infrastructure, LGBTQ+ issues, internal politics of the New Patriotic Party among others.



One of the major highlights was his admission that he made a mistake by saying the NPP hadn’t promised a harbor to the people of Cape Coast but by far the retort to the Paramount Chief of Afloa, Torgbui Ameya Fiti on completion of a Senior High School block has attracted most reactions in the last few days.



President Akufo-Addo has recently granted interviews to about four radio stations on his regional tours. He was on Skyy Power FM in the Western Region, Ashh and Pure FM in the Ashanti Region before his chat on Peace FM on Wednesday.