I’ve been waiting for MPs but they have not shown up – Departing Bagbin tells journalists

Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has said that he has been waiting for Members of Parliament to sit in order to get proceedings started but the lawmakers have failed to show up.

“You see I have been waiting for them and they have not shown up,” Tv3’s Parliamentary correspondent Komla Kluste quoted the Speaker as having told journalists on Friday, January 28.



Although Parliament was advertised to start sitting at 10 AM on Friday, January 28, lawmakers from both sides have failed to show up despite the Speaker being ready for them since 9:30 AM.

No reason has been assigned for this delay.



“Speaker Bagbin has been in his office since 9:30 AM. His doctors have advised him not to sit late and long hours, according to his aids. He has been ready since morning waiting for the business of the house to commence,” Komla reported.