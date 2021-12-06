I’ve bought a transformer and renovated my community police station – 2021 Best Farmer reveals

Farmer's day was celebrated on December 3

The multifaceted benefits that farming has contributed to the development of his community has been revealed by the 2021 Best Farmer in Central Region, Awudu Issaka.

Talking to Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, Awudu Issaka said he has employed 60 workers as well as bought his people a transformer, renovated the police station and post.



“Since I started farming there have been enormous benefits. I have employed 60 permanent workers and provided them with decent accommodation,” he revealed.



“My community has also benefitted from my farming and so I’m not the only one making huge gains such as those who purchase the eggs from me to make a living,” he added.

He continued “I have helped my community to get a transformer, I have renovated the police station and the police post all are benefits from the farming that I do”.



Awudu Issaka whose farming products include Cocoa, Vegetables, Cash crops, Grains, fish farming, livestock rearing was presented with a tricycle, certificate and other items for winning the award.