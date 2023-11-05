I've done my best, my last task is to make Bawumia president in 2024 – Akufo-Addo commits

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to use all his strength to ensure the victory of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The President made this commitment at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 4, 2023, where Dr. Bawumia was unveiled as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate.



President Akufo-Addo emphasized the party's commitment to democracy, lauding what he termed as a transparent nature of the flagbearer election process that led to Dr. Bawumia's emergence as flagbearer.



He called on Ghanaians not to allow the leadership of John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to return to power for a second term.



He stated, "You have shown that today, Ghana's democracy is safe in your hands. I am confident that Mahamudu Bawumia will unite the party with the assistance of Ken Agyapong, Addai-Nimoh, Afriyie Akoto, and others.



“The second message, a very simple one, congratulations to the flagbearer, Mr. Vice President flagbearer. Today I’m passing on the flagbearer of our party to a new leader, I want to thank everyone here for the honour done me to serve my party and to serve the people of this great country.”

He added "I have done my best, but I still have one more task to do, and that is, with all my strength, with all my energy, to help the new flagbearer, to help Mahamudu Bawumia win the election of 2024.



"Ghana cannot afford the return of the NDC, especially under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama," he charged.



Akufo-Addo handed over the leadership of the NPP to Bawumia after a 16-year tenure.



Akufo-Addo has held the position of the party's leader since 2007. As per the NPP's constitution, Dr. Bawumia, following his victory in the presidential primaries, assumes the role of the new leader of the party.



Dr Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimo, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.





AM/SARA



