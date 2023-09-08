I’ve employed both graduates and non-graduates – Ken Agyapong shares ‘record’ of job creation

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has once touted his ability to create jobs for the teaming youth of Ghana.

In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ken, who described himself as ‘The Job Creator’, indicated that he has created jobs for both graduates and non-graduates in different sectors of the Ghanaian economy.



“Ken Ohene Agyapong (The Job Creator) … I have employed both Graduates and Non-Graduates in Ghana,” he wrote.



He listed Accra-based Net2 TV and Oman FM; Kumasi-bashed Ash FM and Assin Foso-based NAP Radio as companies he has set up in the media to create jobs, as a private citizen.



The presidential hopeful, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, also enumerated Asempa Cold Store, Adepa Cold Store, Adehyeman Cold Store and Aswenpa Cold Store, as companies he has stables in the cold stores sector.

He added that he had also created four manufacturing factories including Fruitland, Ashanti Steel (the first Ghanaian Owned Steel Factory), Amanten Agro and Central Sugar.



View the post below:









Ken Ohene Agyapong (The Job Creator)



I have employed both Graduates and Non-Graduates in Ghana ???????? #GhanaFirst???????? pic.twitter.com/tzYSIL6uel — Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong (@honkenagy) September 8, 2023

BAI/OGB



