I've forgiven all 15 regional chairmen who opposed me, I'm not ‘vindictive' - JFK

Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK), newly elected General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party

I supported John Boadu but God knows best - Wontumi breaks silence

John Boadu defeated



I need all 15 regional chairmen more than they do, JFK



The newly elected General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK), has said he has forgiven all the 15 regional chairmen who campaigned against him as he is not “vindictive”.



According to him, it is not possible to get all people to support you in an election. He is however more concerned about the party having a successful administration.



“I need them [regional chairmen] more than they need me to be able to have a successful administration,” graphic.com.gh quoted JFK.

In a radio interview on Accra-based Oman FM, Monday morning [July 18, 2022], monitored by Graphic Online, he revealed that he has already met Chairman Wontumi on Sunday, together with some of the said 15 regional chairmen, adding that they discussed how to work together for the success of the party.



He added that he has spoken to John Boadu on phone and has also reached out to some past secretaries of the party for advice on decisions for the party



NPP delegates over the weekend voted out John Boadu as the General Secretary replacing him with JFK.



One individual who was championing John Boadu's bid to be in office for the third time was Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti regional chairman.



Prior to the national delegates conference at the Accra Sports Stadium, Chairman Wontumi led 15 regional chairmen of the party to endorse John Boadu to secure a third term as the General Secretary.

He also in an interview categorically stated that John Boadu's victory as the General Secretary was "non-negotiable".



"Anybody who wants to contest John Boadu, then the person wants to pay school fees; he will be in debt," a confident Chairman Wontumi said.



Despite all these attempts, John Boadu lost his seat as he polled 2,524 votes while JFK polled 2,837.



TWI NEWS



NYA/WA