I’ve never been a fanatic of party politics – Bagbin tells Council of State members

Council of State with Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has said although he belongs to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he has never been interested in partisan party politics.

He said he has always preached across the political divide.



Speaking during a meeting with Council of State members on Tuesday, March 1, he said “I have gone through it from 1993 up to date, I have seen some of the challenges, I have identified some. When I took over as Speaker then the weight came on me.



“I see myself, even though I am a member of the NDC, throughout my practice, I have not been a fanatic of party politics. I have always preached across the political divide.”

He further noted that he has always known the challenges of Parliament. But those challenges became real to him after being elected as Speaker for the 8th Parliament.



“If there is coup, it is parliament that suffers, the judiciary will always be there, there will always be an executive arm and because of that absence of parliament, many Ghanaians don’t understand what parliament is.