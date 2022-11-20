I’ve never heard Bawumia’s name associated with corruption – CDD Fellow Dr Kwapong

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Political Scientist and Democracy and Development fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) Dr. John Osae Kwapong has said that he has never heard Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s name being associated with corruption or influence peddling.

He stressed that he was very surprised when his(Bawumia) name was mentioned by now disgraced heard Minister of Finance Charles Adu-Boahen in the latest undercover investigative work by Anas Aremeyaw Anas as someone who could potentially uduly facilitate the investment interests of supposed Arab investors.



Dr Kwapong added that it was important that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia acted swiftly to clear his name with respect to the matter when it came to light that Charles Adu Boahen had engaged in influence peddling using his name as contained in the exposé undertaken by Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s Tiger Eye PI.



“Personally, I was also very surprised that he[ Charles Adu Boahen] would mention the Vice President’s name. I mean if you look, there are certain names that every so often you get heard, like I said as part of whispers by the riverside. But he is one person that I have never heard anybody mention anything in terms of influence peddling and corruption in relation to his name. So that is why for me, it was very important for his very swift response,” Dr Kwapong noted on Joy News’s Newsfile programme November 19, 2022 monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

In an undercover investigative piece undertaken in 2018, Charles Adu-Boahen ( then a Deputy Minister ) is seen telling supposed Arab investors that with a payment of $200 000 and making some provision for the siblings of the Vice President, he could facilitate their investment interests in Ghana. But Dr Bawumia promptly denied the claims. And Charles Adu Boahen got dismissed as Minister of State in Charge of Finance.



Many have argued that Charles Adu-Boahen was merely engaged in influence peddling given that the Vice President’s conduct does not in any way suggests that he would yield to such corrupt or unethical acts such as unduly facilitating the work of investors in the country.