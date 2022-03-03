I’ve never said Free SHS should be abolished - Kwami Sefa Kayi

Government absorbs cost of secondary education

NDC cites Free SHS policy as cause for drop in quality secondary education



Kwame Sefa Kayi calls for review of Free SHS policy



Host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo, Kwame Sefa Kayi has denied making calls for the abolition of the Free SHS policy.



On the Tuesday March 1, 2022 edition of his morning show, a listener through text sought to find out Kwame Sefa Kayi’s response to supposed reports of him asking for the abolition of the Free SHS.



But in response to the text the award-winning journalist said “I haven’t said it anywhere that Free SHS should be abolished, I have never said it anywhere that Free SHS be abolished.”



He however reechoed the need for a review of the policy saying “I have asked that after five years lets review it, let’s look at it. Lets look at the dynamics; have they worked? How much money have we spent on it? Value for money audit, where can we cut out, where can we not cut out. Can we relook at it?”

“I neve said it should be abolished. Me, a champion of Free SHS how do you tell me that I am asking for it to be abolished?” he questioned further.



The policy introduced by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is aimed at expanding access to secondary school education in the country by absorbing the cost of education.



The policy although hailed as impactful has been cited by some critics as being poorly implemented.



The opposition National Democratic Congress on one hand argues that the policy due to its poor implementation has led to a drop in quality when it comes to Senior High School Education.



