I’ve no hand in the disturbance at NDC Headquarters – Disqualified aspirant

Michael Nii Yarboi

The disqualified aspirant in the upcoming Parliamentary election at Odododiodioo, Michael Nii Yarbio, stated that he has no knowledge of the disturbance at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Headquarters on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Alleged disgruntled followers of Michael Nii Yarboi, disqualified from contesting the upcoming parliamentary election at Odododiodioo have reportedly caused damage at the NDC Headquarters in Accra.



According to reports, these enraged supporters dumped refuse in front of the party’s headquarters, obstructing the road and causing a disruption in traffic flow.



These actions by the supporters followed the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the opposition NDC’s disqualifying Michael Nii Yarboi in the upcoming Parliamentary elections at Odododiodioo in Greater Accra.



But, in a statement, Mr. Yarbio explained that he had no hand in the reported vandalism at Odododiodioo which was extended to the National Headquarters of the NDC.

“Sections of media reports that these acts of vandalism were committed by supporters of my campaign have also caught my attention with much regret and surprise and I wish to place on record that members of my team and I have no hand in these disturbances.



“I particularly regret to learn that these disturbances and destructions have been extended to the national Headquarters of our great Party, and once again, my team and I have no hand in these acts,” Mr. Yarbio stated.



Attached below is the full statement by Michael Nii Yarbio



