‘I’ve no issue with John Mahama’ – Ofosu Ampofo

John Mahama and Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

The incumbent National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who’s seeking reelection, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has denied claims he has a rift with former President John Dramani Mahama.

He said those reports are “false” and “mere hatred” therefore Ghanaians should treat it with the contempt it deserves.



“In the first place, I don’t have any problem with former President Mahama. We are one, in fact when I was Local Government Minister, whenever he wanted someone to represent him at any programme I was the one he called on numerous times.



“So, there was a time I was even pissed off and told Baffoe-Bonnie [a former presidential Staffer and Senior Advisor on Political Affairs to John Dramani Mahama] that am tired of how this man always put me on errands.



“He replied to me that, he [Mr. Mahama] said whenever he put me [Ofosu Ampofo] on errands to do something for him he is relief and can sleep because he knows I will,” Chairman Ofosu Ampofo told Nana Yaa Brefo on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo morning show, Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Citing the popular adage of William Shakespeare “Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown,” the former Local Government Minister under the late Prof Mills administration believes people just intend to create nothing out of something for no reason.



A situation he described as “falsehood and mere hatred” because he had in the past years of his political career worked together with many grassroots of the party where he helped raise majority of them to the top with open-minded.



Although Mr. Ofosu Ampofo declared that he is not interested in becoming the party’s running-mate for the next flagbearer in the 2024 general election, he pledges his endless support to any candidate to be elected to lead the party to victory including Mr. Mahama.



According to the one-time Member of Parliament and District Chief Executive of Fanteakwa North in the Eastern Region, he had always stood for “party unifier” and nothing else stressing that “the biggest weapon of every political party is party unity and cohesion.”