I’ve no problem with Kennedy Agyapong – Asenso Boakye

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye, has said he has no problem with the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

There appear to be irreconcilable differences between Mr Asenso Boakye and the Assin Central MP, especially during the NPP presidential flagbearer elections.



Asenso Boakye, according to Kennedy Agyapong, had allegedly claimed that if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presented him (Kennedy Agyapong) as their candidate for the 2024 elections, they would lose, but that Bawumia would be well-marketed for the future.



“It is surprising that a certain minister in Bantama has said that if they present Bawumia, he won’t win. But if Mahama comes to power and stays in opposition for four years, by the time the four years are over, he will be attractive. Oh Jesus Christ, if the NPP doesn’t understand the meaning of power, the NDC does,” Kennedy Agyapong said earlier.



But in a sharp response to the allegations, Francis Asenso Boakye has denied the said claims and went further to describe them as “blatant lies” and “politically puerile”.

In a counter reply from Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in an interview, he warned Mr Asenso Boakye that he (Ken) was prepared to expose potentially damaging information about him.



However, speaking in an interview with Angel FM in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com, the lawmaker stated clearly that he has no problem with the ‘defeated’ flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“As for me, I don’t have any problem with him (Ken Agyapong). But the only thing was that he said something, and I replied to him. What he said was not true. But apart from that, I have no problem with him”, Mr Asenso Boakye told Kwame Tanko host of the show.



He further revealed that, after the presidential primaries, he only met Kennedy in Parliament on Tuesday, but they never spoke.