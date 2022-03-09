4
I’ve not authorised campaign posters in my name – Nketia

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Asiedu Nketia has said he has not authorized any persons to campaign or project him as a candidate for various positions including flagbearer, running mate, national chairman among others within the NDC.

He stressed that he has not authorized any poster nor authorized anyone to do the same on his behalf.

While thanking those who count him worthy of these positions, Mr. Nketia in a statement reminded all that the NDC is a party of laws and has time for all its internal processes.

He noted that in his position as the General Secretary of the NDC, he is in charge of monitoring and enforcement of the rules of engagements in all internal party elections to ensure fairness to all and, therefore, it is unethical for him to be seen breaching the same laws that he is enforcing against other members at the lower echelons of the party.

