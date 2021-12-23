I've not granted interviews on Minority, Majority brawl over e-levy - ABA Fuseini

ABA Fuseini

Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu A.B.A Fuseini has denied an interview attributed to him about the recent brawl between Majority and Minority Members of Parliament over the e-levy.

There were reports suggesting that the Sagnarigu MP had said that he was behind praying for the MPs involved in the brawl.



But in a statement, he has denied ever granting such an interview.



PRESS RELEASE OF HON ALHAJI A.B.A FUSEINI ON A FABRICATED PURPORTED INTERVIEW



My attention has been drawn to a publication on opera news on the recent events in parliament purporting to emanate from me.



In a purported interaction with the media, I am reported as using proverbs to dissociate myself from the events on the floor of parliament and by extension, to subtly condemn the heroic deeds of the gallant NDC group in Parliament led by our dynamic Leader, Hon Haruna Iddrisu.

I never granted such an interview in the course of which I uttered those words. It is the fertile imagination of someone who wants to mimmick my use of proverbs, to perhaps create some humour but ended up lacing it with falsehood slant and political mischief.



Anyone who has closely followed the exploits of the NDC group in Parliament will arrive at the unmistakable conclusion that I have been at the centre, if not among the top of our



MPs carrying out this patriotic national duty to redeem our nation from the stranglehold of this abysmally incompetent and hopelessly uninspiring Nana Akuffo Addo/Bawumia government.



There is therefore no way I could have granted an interview to the media who cover our activities daily and know the frontline role I play and seek to deny same. Indeed in the last incident in the chamber that prevented Hon Joe Osei Owusu, then presiding as Speaker from illegally and capriciously trying to exercise his non-existent right to vote on the floor, I was very much in the thick of affairs.



Let it be known that you don’t frighten a chief warrior with a moustache.

A man in tattered clothing needs no second invitation for a tango.



I take this opportunity to Salute all the 137 NDC MPs, our visionary and dedicated leaders and the good but oppressed and disadvantaged Ghanaians on the enviable victory chalked by NDC MPs.



We stay together!



We work for our people! ALLAH Almighty shall grant us victory.