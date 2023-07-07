I’ve not plotted with Asamoah Gyan to unseat you – Bawumia's aide ‘exposes’ Alan’s boy

Dr. Gideon Boako, aide to Bawumia

Spokesperson for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Gideon Boako has denied backing celebrated Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan to contest the Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) so as to unseat current NPP Member of Parliament (MP) Sylvester Tetteh.

Hon. Sylvester Tetteh had accused Dr Gideon Boako of seeking to make him lose the seat to the powerful and wealthy Asamoah Gyan because of his unwavering support for Alan Kyeremanten’s candidature for the NPP flagbearership race. But Dr Boako has stressed that he has never engaged in such a thing and that he has never met with Asamoah Gyan or spoken to him in person.



“So this is how the likes of Sylvester Tetteh and supporters of Alan Kyeremanten want to run their campaign. I have never spoken to or met Baby Jet in person before. I have no idea he even wants to contest for parliamentary elections, let alone go and support him. SMH,” he said in reply to Hon. Sylvester Tetteh’s accusations.



Asamoah Gyan is reportedly interested in the Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro parliamentary seat. In 2020, rumours made the rounds that he was lacing his boots to take on the seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a party which he bankrolls.



In 2022, Asamoah Gyan Asamoah Gyan, in an interview with Kumasi-based SOMPA FM, gave the strongest indication yet that he could contest the seat.

“For me, it’s a positive thing we are hearing. When people choose you that’s the most important thing. I and my team have not thought about venturing into politics. But you might not know.



It is a positive thing that we’ve heard. There are many other places that have written to me to become a Member of Parliament. I’m not ready now because it’s a full-time thing and what I want to say is that I’m thankful they have confidence in me that I can lead them.”



“I’m neutral, I don’t align with any political party. I’ve been the Captain of Black Stars and so I can’t align with any political party because you don’t know the party that will come to power. I’m tagged as an NPP because NPP comes from my family. Busia brought my father from Wenchi to Accra so people tag me as NPP. I’m neutral and I’ll be open to any form of appointment from any political party.” He revealed.



Alan Kyeremanten and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are generally considered the leading contenders in the NPP flagbearership race.