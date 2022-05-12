13
'I've not seen any government worker become rich, venture into Private Sector' - Minister to youth

Gifty Twum Ampofo MP.png Gifty Twum Ampofo, Deputy Minister of Education

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Deputy Minister of Education, Gifty Twum Ampofo, has urged the youth to be entrepreneurs and stop looking for jobs in the public sector.

According to her, "one thing I've realized in this country is that everybody wants to work in the public sector and they also want to become rich, but I've not seen any government worker become rich before . . . the rich people are in the private sector and that is why government has introduced the Ghana job and skills project and Youstart".

Gifty Twum Ampofo who is also the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North Constituency speaking during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' urged the youth to form joint ventures.

"The youth are highly ambitious, they have to be realistic . . . they can form joint ventures and they can move forward. It'll be impossible for government to employ all of these graduates in the public sector," she added.

Listen to her in the video below:

