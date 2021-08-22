I've recently been defrauded to the tune of $7 million - Kennedy Agyapong laments

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has disclosed that he has landed in a botched business that has seen him swindled to the tune of US$7 million by a young man.

According to him, in the line of business, no matter how shrewd a person is; losses and other challenges can pop up but that it was how a person handles it that determines how good a businessperson they are.



GhanaWeb monitored comments Agyapong made on Net2 TV’s ‘The Attitude’ show on August 20 where he revealed that the ‘fraudsters’ who are messing with him will soon know who they are up against.



“Even for me, things are not so smooth for me as you think. I told you last week that I have bought machines worth 7 million dollars for some young boys, they have swindled me, they are still on it, they haven’t changed.



“Their time will come, my message is that when I was advancing them the money to buy the canon machines, if that was all I had, I wouldn’t have given them that money. So I will eat, what pains me is that a 39-year-old boy will swindle me, a 61-year-old man.”



According to him, now that he is plotting to hit back at the fraudsters, “people are begging, people are still begging. People I respect are begging, you see why Ghana is not progressing?” he quizzed.



He vowed to go after the boys and to collapse their business, a fight back that he said he had started by cutting their sources of supply and business.

Agyapong, however, remains undaunted by the incident, stressing that he will continue to run his businesses and to make investments because that was a sign of a businessman who understands the ups and downs that come with the trade.



“I will not let them demoralize me…. I’m still investing. I am business wise already but I have grown wiser. If you see a Ghanaian dying, let him die…. Nana Boadu (he gave the names of one of the boys) will not know what is coming upon him.



“But I will not let those boys collapse me, they are very evil, I know of two but I am told they are three... I will retrieve every pesewa of mine from those small boys, they will never swindle me this badly.



“I will take action and I don’t care, because I will not let him take me for granted ever. I usually pass my hand over my head. My head is boiling because I am so pained that the boys have been able to swindle me that bad,” he lamented.



