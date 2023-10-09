I’ve reported A Plus to police for threatening my life – NPP’s Owusu-Bempah 'cries'

Owusu Bempah is demanding a retraction and apology from Kwame A Plus

Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah, the Deputy Communication Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has resorted to the police over what he perceives as a grave threat to his reputation and personal safety by social commentator A Plus.

Owusu-Bempah, in response to A Plus' assertion that he was behind the disruption of the United Showbiz program on UTV over the weekend, has demanded an unqualified apology from A Plus for what he considers defamatory comments.



In a statement addressing A Plus and seeking an apology from the regular panelist on the United Showbiz, Owusu-Bempah stated, "I have become aware of a rather unfortunate incident in the studios of UTV, where a group of young men interrupted this weekend's edition of United Showbiz program. The reason cited for the disruption of the program is unknown to me. Again, I have no knowledge of the situation, neither do I know the characters involved."



Owusu-Bempah expressed his surprise at A Plus's comments, in which he linked Owusu-Bempah to the incident and repeatedly asserted that Owusu-Bempah was responsible for the disruption of the program, even issuing a direct threat against him.



He contended that A Plus's allegations lacked legal basis or justification and emphasized his demand for a retraction of A Plus's defamatory statements and an unqualified apology.



Owusu-Bempah also revealed that he had lodged a formal complaint with the police regarding the threat made against him.



Background



In a shocking turn of events, hooligans affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV on Saturday, October 7, 2023, abruptly halting the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host MzGee introduced the program. An extended break in production followed the evident confusion on the host's face before the programme was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production indicated that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.

According to these reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos on social media depict a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



What A Plus said



Reacting to the incident after United Showbiz had resumed following the security breach, A Plus who had not arrived at the studios at the time of the attack said his information shows Ernest Owusu-Bempah instigated the attack.



“I am hearing it was Ernest Owusu-Bempah who sent men here. That is what I am hearing and I am just hoping that it is not true,” A Plus stated.



A Plus who was livid about the situation went ahead to issue a strong warning to Owusu-Bempah indicating that he was ready to respond in a more brutal manner if such a thing were ever to happen again.



“If it is true, he did it, it took him two weeks to organise those people. Me, I came here with three pickups full of boys, it took me less than 30 minutes to call boys that everyone should come to UTV.



"Owusu-Bempah if you do that thing again, I will organise boys and I will bring them to Ghana Gas,” he told the party’s deputy communications officer who doubles as the Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Gas Company.

Read Owusu Bempah's full statement below:



Public Statement



8th October 2023



Owusu-Bempah demands unqualified apology from A-Plus



I have become aware of a rather unfortunate incident in the studios of UTV), were a group of young men interrupted this weekend's edition of United Showbiz program.



The reason cited for the disruption of the program is unknown to me.



Again, I have no knowledge of the situation, neither do I know the characters involved.



Surprisingly, a panelist on the show, Kwame Asare Obeng, otherwise known as A-Plus descended into the gutters with all sorts of attacks on my person.



Furthermore, A-Plus directly linked me to the incident and repeatedly claimed that I was responsible for the disruption of the program and went ahead to issue a direct threat on my person.

He also falsely alleged that I mobilized the group that disrupted the United Showbiz program without providing any lawful justification or evidence, and also indicatd that he will mobilize thugs to come and harm me at Ghana Gas.



Let me put on record that these accusations and defamatory statements were made without any substantiation or lawful justification.



I have made a formal complaint to the police regarding the threat made on my life.



On the other hand, I am by this statement demanding for a retraction of A-Plus's defamatory words and an unqualified apology.



If he should fail or refuse to do that, then I would have no other option than to instruct my lawyers to institute legal action for



the damage and injury caused to my integrity.



Signed:



Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu



Deputy Director of Communications, NPP

