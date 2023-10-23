I voted in the super delegate congress but I didn’t receive any GH¢100k – NPP director denies Ken’s claim

Evans Nimako

The director of elections of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, has reacted to the allegations by Kennedy Agyapong that the camp of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia gave some of the party’s chairmen GH¢100,000 and news cars to win their support.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV on October 23, 2023, Evans Nimako indicated that no such issue has been brought to the attention of the leadership of the party and its elections committee.



He added that he voted in the party’s special delegate congress, which was held in August 2023, and he did not receive the amount of money being put out there by Ken Agyapong.



“I was part of the nearly 1000 people who voted in the special delegate conference on August 26, 2023, and I did not receive anything like that when I was going to vote.



“What you are saying has not been brought before the committee, so I don’t want to comment on it,” he told the journalist questioning him.



The election director urged all the candidates who would be contesting the November 4, 2023, primaries and their supporters to be guided in the actions they take in the interest of the NPP.



“I plead that people do not make their decision on who to vote for based on this issue. Also, the party wants those who have been given the opportunity to contest in the primaries to take actions that would unite the party and not those that would break it up,” he added.

Background:



Ken Agyapong, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, told the NPP delegates from Tamale North and Sagnarigu constituencies in the Northern Region that some of the party’s chairmen were given GHC100,000 and some even more to throw their weight behind the vice president.



He added that some of the chairpersons even received brand-new cars, in addition to the monies they were given, so that they would support Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Ken was forced to show the delegates visuals of some chairpersons of the party apparently being offered money and vehicles after the NPP chairman for the Sagnarigu challenged his claim.



