I wandered in the wilderness for 20 years to be NPP chair; I’ll cherish it – Ntim

Stephen Ntim

The governing New Patriotic Party’s newly-elected chairman, Mr Stephen Ntim, has said he will treasure the position after chasing after it for 20 years.

In his inaugural address after having been sworn into office along with the other nine national executives who got elected in the party’s just-ended national delegates conference on Saturday, 16 July 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mr Ntim said the new team will work to ensure victory for the NPP in the 2024 polls.



“We will work together with the party to ensure that the NPP secures victory in the elections.”



”It has been 20-long years of wandering in the wilderness before clenching this position”, he said.



“I assure you that after 20 years of wandering in the wilderness, I am going to value this position and make sure it becomes a unique and enviable one.”



Mr Ntim polled 4,014 votes, representing 72%.

He takes over from Mr Freddie Blay.



Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has told the newly-elected national executives that the party can only break the eight-year power-swing cycle if they work together as a team.



In a message on Facebook, Mr Akufo-Addo said: “I congratulate warmly, the new National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim, and the other national officers who were elected at the party’s National Delegates’ Conference, held at the Accra Sports Stadium, on Saturday, 16th July 2022”.



