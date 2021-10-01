I want Mahama as NDC flagbearer in 2024 – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu and former President John Dramani Mahama

The Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has named former President John Dramani Mahama as his favourite candidate for the National Democratic Congress flagbearership in 2024.



The Tamale South Member of Parliament also says he wants the former president to be re-elected come December 7, 2021.



Mr Iddrisu made this revelation while speaking on the NDC’s strategy to protect ballots and secure victory in 2024.



“The NDC will call for greater transparency, especially at the collation of the results. Zero-tolerance for 2024 will be our declaration, and we will police the ballot.

“I always say that for persons who love President Mahama and want his return just as I want, go to your polling station and make sure he wins. Nothing more. If he wins at the 33,000 polling stations, he will be the next President of the Republic.



“It is not about running to take photographs with him thinking that is how you are contributing to the success of the NDC; I don’t think going to take pictures with him means he has won. I think we should go back to our roots as NDC with ‘Operation win your ballot box’,” he stated in a Citi TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Former President John Dramani Mahama is yet to declare his intent to contest in the 2024 presidential election.



However, the former President has over the period dropped subtle hints indicating he is likely to contest in the next elections.



The former President has also reiterated his party’s commitment to being vigilant in the 2024 elections.



Mr Mahama, who in a recent radio interview insisted that he and the NDC won the 2020 presidential elections but were cheated said his party was going to be strict and ensure vigilance at the polling stations come 2024.

“The 2020 elections were rigged for the NPP. We have, however, accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court for the sake of peace. However, come 2024, the NDC will be extra vigilant at the polling stations because that is where the elections are won.



“So at the polling station [in the next election], it will be ‘do or die’. I am not saying all ‘die be die’. I’m saying it will be ‘do or die’ because the right thing must be done,” Mr Mahama has said.



His comments have however attracted wide condemnation from mostly members of the ruling New Patriotic Party who say the former President is calling for violence.



Several high figures and executives of the NDC on the other hand have backed Mr. Mahama’s statement.