I want Mahama back to rescue Ghanaians from your cousin's bad governance - Sam George to Gabby

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

• Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has advised the NDC to make Sam Nartey George as their presidential candidate in the next general elections

• He heaped praises on him after his interview with CNN on Friday



• In response, Sam George said he endorses the return of John Dramani Mahama



On Saturday, October 9, 2021, legal luminary, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko after Sam George's interview on the anti-LGBTQI+ bill on CNN described him as a young, articulate and extremely popular man in the country.



He furthered that Sam George is the best presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next general elections if politics is all about populism and popularity.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said, "If politics is all about populism & popularity then I have fantastic news for the NDC: they have found their next presidential candidate & he is the MP for Ningo-Prampram #SamGeorge. Young, articulate, driven, bold, & extremely popular. The main sponsor of the anti-LGBTQI Bill."



Reacting to this, the Ningo-Prampram MP said, he wants the comeback of former President John Dramani Mahama to rescue Ghanaians from the appalling governance of his cousin, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He noted that he is only focused on delivering the mandate of his constituents.



The lawmaker, in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb said, "Dear @GabbyDarko, I am completely focused on delivering my mandate to the people of Ningo-Prampram. I wholeheartedly endorse the return of @JDMahama to rescue our Country from the abysmal presidency of your cousin @NAkufoAddo. Cheers."



Ghanaian social media space was filled with adulations for Sam George who mounted a fierce defence of the decision by some MPs to sponsor the bill that seeks to criminalize homosexuality in the country on Friday.



A seeming attempt by Kenyan-born CNN reporter, Larry Madowo to have Sam George choke on his own bill backfired as the legislator, in the estimation of most social media viewers distinguished himself and addressed the issues effectively.





— Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) October 9, 2021

Sam Nartey George led an eight-member legislative group that drafted a Private Members’ Bill titled: “The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021," which seeks to comprehensively outlaw activities of the LGBTQ+ community.



Currently, the bill has been laid before the house and referred to the appropriate committee for consideration.



The Ningo Prampram MP has strongly defended the need for the bill which he insists is a necessity in preserving the moral and cultural values of Ghanaians in general.



Sam George insists that LGBTQ+ tendencies are not human rights but preferences that need to be regulated within the context of what Ghanaian society and culture accept.



The bill has the full blessing of Speaker Alban Bagbin who is on record to have said he is pro-life and will ensure that the bill is passed into law as soon as possible.