I want a candidate who can manage the cracks in the NPP - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

•Akufo-Addo says he does not have a favourite candidate

• Leadership of the party must be fair in the electoral process to pick his successor he says



•NPP will hold its delegate congress on December 18, 2021



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he will be glad to have a candidate who will unite the party after its primaries.



He explains that some cracks may emerge after the party’s primaries, however, he would want a candidate who will be able to manage these cracks to ensure it does not affect the state.



“I want a candidate who can manage the cracks that will emerge after the party’s primaries because these cracks have the tendency to affect the state,” he said.

He also called on the party’s leadership to ensure they are fair in the process of picking the individual to succeed him.



Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM on Thursday, October 21, 2021, he said “as a leader of the party who will be exiting soon, all I want to see is fairness in the processes towards all the personalities yearning to succeed me as leader of the party,” he noted.



Akufo-Addo also said there is no evidence suggesting that persons who have shown interest in presidential ambitions in his government are distracted with their jobs. He adds that these people are busy working in line with the government’s plan for the good of the country.



“I’ve no evidence their ambition is interfering with their work. On the contrary, I continue to see in the cabinet, in the government, people who are working strongly for the state.” He said