I want my sing-a-thon journey to inspire women, youth — Afua Asantewaa

Ghanaian entrepreneur and journalist Afua Asantewaa

Source: GNA

Ghanaian entrepreneur and journalist Afua Asantewaa says she wants her Guinness World Record (GWR) sing-a-thon journey to inspire women and youth as they aspire to reach greater heights.

She gave the encouragement after ending the quest to break the longest individual singing marathon record at 126 hours and 52 minutes.



Afua Asantewaa’s effort has virtually surpassed the 105-hour record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare in 2012.



The young Ghanaian star began her sing-a-thon journey in the early hours of Sunday, December 24, and ended on Friday, December 29, 2023.



She, however, awaits the official record-breaking confirmation by the Guinness World Record team.



Addressing fans gathered at Akwaaba Village Friday morning, the excited Afua Asantewaa expressed gratitude to all Ghanaians for trooping to the venue to offer unrelenting support.



“So, on behalf of my husband, family, and team, I want to say a big thank you to everyone, who has taken part in this journey.

“It has been a smooth journey and a very successful one, and we hope and believe that this world record-setting effort will be an inspiration for all women, youth, and any individual to come out of their comfort zone and try new opportunities.



“I am grateful to the Ghana music industry and anyone who passed through. I hope this attempt will influence your brand and take your music to the next level,” she said.



Afua Asantewaa also expressed gratitude to Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, who was one of the top-profile personalities to grace the event.



Dr. Grace Buckman, a medical team member of the Team, said Afua Asantewaa had to bring her quest to a close due to health and safety reasons.



She gave the assurance that the Team would ensure Afua Asantewaa regained her stamina and vitality.



Afua Asantewaa ended the sing-a-thon in a very inspirational way, singing the famous “Woyaya” by Osibisa and Ghana’s national anthem.