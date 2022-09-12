I want to come home but there hasn't been any development since I left - UK-Based Ghanaian

Akwasi Sam lives in the UK

Source: SVTV Africa

Akwasi Sam has been living in the UK for almost two decades but has never visited Ghana. He revealed that like many other Ghanaians in the UK, he wishes to come home. However, there haven’t been any significant developments since he left.

Akwasi noted on Daily Hustle Worldwide that his expectations for development in Ghana have not been met in the past 18 years. As a result, he finds it a bit uncomfortable to settle in Ghana after the level of development he has experienced in the UK.



In his final remarks during the chat, he said, “it is not like we don’t want to come back home, but when we look at the facilities here and compare to Ghana, there is a big difference.



We have family members who have properties in Ghana, but you won’t see them opting to settle in Ghana. What we saw before leaving is no different from what is there now. We expected that Ghana would have developed more by now,” Akwasi told host DJ Nyaami.

Moreover, Akwasi encouraged the government and leaders of Ghana to help make the country more desirable for Ghanaians abroad and other foreign nationals to settle and invest in the country.



“All I can say is that we plead with the government officials to work hard to develop the country so we can come home. It is obvious that they are doing their best, but we beg them to work harder for Ghana to grow,” Akwasi said on SVTV Africa.



Akwasi Sam is a fashion enthusiast based in Croydon, London. He is known widely among the Ghanaian community as Akwasi Fashion Police.