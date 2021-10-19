'I want to make Fodome an educational enclave in Volta region' – Amewu

Member of Parliament for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu

Source: GNA

Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) and Minister for Railway Development, John Peter Amewu, has revealed that one of his plans for the Constituency was to make Fodome, one of the best educational enclaves in the Volta region.

He said construction works of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) Fodome campus were ongoing with plans to undertake a major housing project in the Area.



Mr Amewu addressing chiefs and people of Fodome during a ceremony to commission a newly built six-unit classroom block of the Fodome Helu R/C Junior High School (JHS), said one of the biggest and critical educational projects carried out nationwide was coming to Fodome.



“What I want to do between Hohoe and Fodome is to make Fodome an educational enclave in the Volta region just as it is in Cape Coast. That is how a town is built.



“So, we also took it upon ourselves to make the Fodome area one of the best educational enclaves in the whole Volta region,” he said.

The MP called on the chiefs and people of the Area to support him for him to also replicate.



He called on them to also support the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) as they supported him, adding that “once you see him, you see me. His name is Awumey and my name is Amewu.”



The Minister also inspected ongoing construction works on the Fodome to Wli Todzi road being constructed by the Messrs First Sky Limited.