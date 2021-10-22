I want to make okada riders millionaires - CODA boss

The CEO of CODA speaking at the event

• Accidents from motorbikes contribute to the highest in the country

• CODA is giving riders a new option that is more economical



• CODA boss believes this is a great step towards making the riders wealthy



The Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority, Jerry Ahmed Said, has made a bold statement that he aims to make millionaires out of okada riders in Ghana.



According to him, from owning one car today, which is a safer alternative to their current motorbikes, they could soon be owners of many more cars, being on track to achieving this bold target.



"I want to make okada riders millionaires. By owning one of these small cars today, you may just end up owning many more others. Just like Zoomlion that started small, you can also become very big," he said.



He made this known during the launch of the CODA Drive, an initiative by the Coastal Development Authority to replace motorbikes with cost-effective cars while keeping the riders safe on the roads.

The first batch of 200 cars will be given out to the riders at GHs25,000 with the beneficiaries expected to pay up GHs41 only each day to offset the cost.



The CEO of CODA also said that it is the hope to bring in 200 more of the cars into the system every quarter, while aiming to make them better.



Godwin Annor, General Manager of Cadmus Investment Limited, the company in charge of bringing these cars into the country, announced that for the first 1000 kilometers on the car, no beneficiary will be charged for it.



The fuel tanker of the car can also be filled with as little as GHs60, he added.



He explained that this is all to make sure that the riders are able to make profit for themselves.