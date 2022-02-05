I want to relocate to Canada – UG graduate who won GHC100K Sports bet

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
A graduate of the University of Ghana has made his first GHC100,000 after staking a bet with an amount of GHc10.
The young man who wishes to remain anonymous expressed his excitement on social media with a tweet on Monday, using the handle @ProphetManuel3, announcing his plans for the money he had won.
He revealed further that “having spent years searching unsuccessfully for a job in Ghana, I’m beginning to work on my documents to relocate to Canada, where I believe I’ll be able to make a living and find a dignifying job.”
This is just the beginning of more winnings ahead, once you get hold of a good betting strategy make sure to make good use of it. We are just starting and we will not stop anytime soon. Bet Till Casket, Insha Allah????????????????— Stubborn Proud (@ProphetManuel3) February 4, 2022