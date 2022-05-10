I was a-political, never thought I will go into politics – Bawumia

Bawumia was Akufo-Addo's pair for 2008 elections
Akufo-Addo-Bawumia clinch victory in 2018
Bawumia tipped to replace Akufo-Addo as NPP flagbearer
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that he had no idea of going into politics until it happened ahead of the 2008 presidential election.
As a trained economist, Dr Bawumia during a recent virtual lecture told students of the Buckingham University that, “I was the most a-political, I never thought I will go into politics.”
Before becoming a politician, Dr Bawumia was a Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.
Ahead of the 2008 elections, he was picked by then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in consultation with the leadership of the New Patriotic Party as a vice-presidential candidate.
Dr Bawumia and Nana Addo lost the presidential election on two occasions before finally clinching victory in 2016 in their third attempt.
They won a second term in 2020 and have since been in office serving for the final four years of President Akufo-Addo’s constitutionally allowed two terms.
Meanwhile, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is tipped to be in the race for the replacement of President Akufo-Addo as NPP flagbearer in 2024.
His candidature has received significant endorsements from several members of the NPP.
View his Timapth below;
