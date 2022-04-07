I was an English teacher in Libya – Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini

Former Minister of Roads and Highways, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has recounted how he travelled to Libya and was engaged as a teacher after teaching for so many years in Ghana.

According to him, life was not easy so he had to travel to that country to ply his trade as an English Teacher for a few years before returning home.



He disclosed in an interview with the Northern Achiever monitored by MyNewsGh.com that it was not his initial idea to become a teacher after Nalerigu Secondary School (NASS) but rather proceed to pursue his Sixth Form.



“When I filled my forms and took them to the Training College, they wondered why I was now coming but I told them that was not my first option and that I wanted to go to Sixth Form because it was difficult getting into the Sixth Form. I got admission into Bagabaga Training College and that is how I became a teacher”, he revealed.

On the duration he taught as a teacher he said “for so many years. I taught in Nyankpala, I taught in Vittin when it was a Junior Secondary School …I taught them English. After Vittin I left for Libya and taught Libyans English”



Asked how he left the shores of Ghana for Libyan that at the time was a dream country of young men in search of greener pastures he responded “teaching took me to Libya. Under Muammar Muhammad Abu Minyar al-Gaddafi they had come to Ghana and wanted teachers so I went to Libya to teach. That is why people who don’t know think otherwise. Nothing good comes easy, you have to put in the effort”



The former Tamale Central Lawmaker revealed that he later returned to Ghana when he was above thirty years old, sat for mature examinations and made it to the Law School in Legon and after successful completion was called to the bar.