I was arrested and deported to Ghana for using a suspect’s work documents - Ghanaian reveals

USA-based Ghanaian, Henry Agyapong

Source: SVTV Africa

USA-based Ghanaian, Henry Agyapong has revealed that he got arrested in the UK for using a Ghanaian suspect’s work permit.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Henry disclosed that he was unaware that his friend was a wanted man. As a result, he was arrested and given the options of deportation or serving time in immigration cells.



Henry indicated that he chose to be in the immigration cells, but he changed his mind later.



“I had no idea that the guy was a suspect. When they arrested and sent me to the cells for 24 hours. After a day, the police transported me to the immigration cells for about four months.

Then, I decided to come back to Ghana. They bought me a ticket to Ghana and worked for about five months before coming to the USA,” he narrated.



Henry advised that Ghanaians abroad must be cautious of who they work or deal with.