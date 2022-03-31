0
Menu
News

I was arrested and deported to Ghana for using a suspect’s work documents - Ghanaian reveals

Henry Agyapong.png USA-based Ghanaian, Henry Agyapong

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

USA-based Ghanaian, Henry Agyapong has revealed that he got arrested in the UK for using a Ghanaian suspect’s work permit.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Henry disclosed that he was unaware that his friend was a wanted man. As a result, he was arrested and given the options of deportation or serving time in immigration cells.

Henry indicated that he chose to be in the immigration cells, but he changed his mind later.

“I had no idea that the guy was a suspect. When they arrested and sent me to the cells for 24 hours. After a day, the police transported me to the immigration cells for about four months.

Then, I decided to come back to Ghana. They bought me a ticket to Ghana and worked for about five months before coming to the USA,” he narrated.

Henry advised that Ghanaians abroad must be cautious of who they work or deal with.

Source: SVTV Africa
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
List of 8 absentee NDC MPs exposed – Report
'Indisposed' Chieftaincy Minister was in Parliament - Majority affirms
Meet the 4 former footballers leading African teams to Qatar 2022
Meet the 4 former footballers leading African teams to Qatar 2022
From the trenches of high school football to the Mundial: The story of Felix Afena-Gyan
From Swindon Town to Black Stars: Profile of Jojo Wollacott
Mohammed Salisu to miss 2022 World Cup?
Mohammed Salisu to miss 2022 World Cup?
Asiedu Nketia defends Minority
How Konadu Rawlings was hailed during SoNA