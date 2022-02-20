I was begged to drop Twene Jonas 'deportation' case - Hopeson Adorye

Twene Jonas, a vlogger and critic of the government

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Hopeson Adorye, has disclosed why he stopped pursuing the deportation and arrest of the Twene Jonas case.

Speaking on the matter, months after a supposed trip to New York to work on the deportation of the loudmouth vlogger, Mr Adorye said a well-respected person stopped him from fighting Twene Jonas.



According to him, though he started profiling Twene Jonas' complaint to the US Embassy in Ghana, the respectable person begged him to let go.



“He should thank God. A well-respected person called me. Do you think, I talk just for talking sake? I went to the embassy. They gave me the processes. I went to the headquarters, Visa Fraud unit. A respectable person called me, I told him, I won't let go. I filed all the complaints in Ghana, they will just scan and forward to the FBI. If the FBI go through the documents and identifies they are legitimate, you won't go for more than 3 hours.”



Mr Adorye, an NPP stalwart didn’t mince words, when he told the host Kofi Adoma Nwanwani in an interview that Twene Jonas has only been living a fake life in the States.

“He shows off fake dollars. I am telling you it is fake. He is not employed. He used to sell momone (stinking salted fish) at s Super Market in America. Then he moved to a car park. How much will he be paid there?”



In October 2021, Adorye confirmed he was part of a government delegation to the US and had taken his free time to go and see where Twene Jonas famously did his Facebook LIVE sessions from.



Twene Jonas is a Ghanaian based in the US and is known for criticising the policies of the current government which he claims are not favourable to citizens. He has on several occasions called out the president and his appointees for failing to develop the country.



