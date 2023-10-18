I was betrayed by someone I took in and treated as my own – Trader narrates

Auntie Ama, a trader who sells scarves to make ends meet, has mentioned that she helped nurture a motherless child, but the said child betrayed her when she came of age.

Speaking with GhanaWeb’s reporter, Victoria Kyei Baffour on Everyday People, the 50-year-old trader disclosed that she is childless and so, tries her best to support her nephews and nieces with the money she makes from selling.



She stated that she had seen the child around her place of work several times and was not pleased with her living condition hence, she decided to take her home and treat her or her as her own.



“There was this child who had no one to take care of her so I decided to make this child my responsibility. By the grace of God, I was able to take care of this child who grew beautifully but decided to betray me,” she said.



Auntie Ama seemed not to be bothered about the situation and believed she was doing the work of God.

“I am not worried and what I know is that I was doing God’s work,” she said.



Watch the interview below:







