I was confident of victory – Incumbent DCE of Pusiga

Zubeiru Abdulai, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Pusiga District Assembly in the Upper East Region, says the considerable amount of work and the good relationship with Members of the Assembly translated into his re-election.

“I was highly confident that this will happen, looking at the considerable amount of work and good foundations we had built together,” the re-elected DCE said when he delivered his victory speech.



Mr Abdulai secured 15 “Yes” votes, representing 68.18 per cent out of 22 valid votes cast by all 22 Assembly Members present, while seven voted “No” representing 31.82 per cent.



The DCE-elect told the Assembly Members that “You have not only expressed your democratic rights as Assembly Members but also proven your desire for us to work together as one people with a common destiny for the development of the Pusiga District.”



Mr Abdulai said the Assembly had enjoyed remarkable cooperation and support from the traditional leadership and the religious bodies over the years he served as Chief Executive for the area.

He expressed gratitude to the Chiefs and religious leaders, who contributed in diverse ways for the smooth administration of the District during his tenure as DCE.



“Let me assure you that the Assembly under my watch will at all times give you the maximum cooperation as major stakeholders in development and will always be at your service for the interest of the people of Pusiga,”



So far, in the Upper East Region, seven Municipal and District Chief Executives for Bolgatanga Central, Bolgatanga East, Builsa North and South, and Kassena-Nankana and Bawku Municipal have successfully confirmed the President’s nominees while Assembly Members for Nabdam, Garu and Tempane rejected their nominees.



