I was denied Prempeh College over 20 pesewas bribe - Top Ghanaian American business mogul

Alex Kojo Asamoah, Business Mogul seated with the host during the interview

Source: Williams Ntiamoah, Contributor

One of the most successful Ghanaian business moguls in the United States of America has narrated his sad journey to the top.

Mr. Alex Kojo Asamoah is the owner of one of the successful and biggest non-emergency transportation companies in America.



Popularly known as Big Alex in America, the CEO of Precise Transportation Solutions in an interview with Ntiamoah Williams narrated his poor and humble background through the toughest of life challenges till he got to the top in America.



According to him, he was denied Prempeh College because his uncle who was taking care of him couldn't afford a 20 pesewas bribery demand from the then headmaster of the school.



Again, he shared his sad story on how he ended up in Taiwan and got deported to the United States of America instead of Ghana.

The success story of Mr. Alex Kojo Asamoah is one that gives hope to a lot of young people born into poverty.



