I was deported from Taiwan to America - Ghanaian American Business Mogul

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

A Ghanaian based in America has revealed that, he was miraculously deported from Taiwan to the United State of America.

According to Mr. Alex Kojo Asamoah,CEO and owner of Precise Mobility Solutions, one of the biggest transportation companies in America, he still can't explain how his deportation became a blessing.



Kojo Asamoah, popularly known as Big Alex in an interview with Ntiamoah Williams claims, his uncle bought him a ticket from the United States to go to Taiwan to seek greener pastures.



Unfortunately for him, he and a colleague of his were arrested for being illegal working immigrants in Taiwan.

It was at this point, they had to face deportation, but, something interesting happened which made him end up in the United States of America while he sought asylum.



