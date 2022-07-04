I was depressed and lost my memory in SHS because of a broken home - Naana Agyemang

Naana Lexis Opoku-Agyemang and host of the programme

Source: SVTV Africa

CEO of Lex Entertainment Ltd, Naana Lexis Opoku-Agyemang, has revealed that her parents’ separation was the cause of her medical condition.

Speaking on Daily Hustle, Naana mentioned that her experience in SHS turned her into a mental health advocate. According to Naana, her father never gave her the love and attention a child needs.



“I never saw my parents together until I heard that they had divorced. It wasn’t pleasant. It made me end up somewhere I didn’t want to be. That is what made me a mental health advocate.



I was diagnosed with malaria and typhoid fever during my final year. So I got a high fever because I was thinking about what to do next,” Naana said on SVTV Africa.



Miss Opoku-Agyemang added that she felt lonely and discouraged while in high school, causing her breakdown.

“My mother told me she won’t have time to visit me, so I never expected it. I couldn’t call my father, and I was usually the one running errands for parents who came to visit their wards. I was depressed.”



Moreover, the life coach revealed that she sought medical care at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital as her condition worsened.



“I lost my memory before visiting the hospital, and I experienced a lot of stigma from school and even the church. I decided to use that experience to educate people about it. It’s a mental condition, and it can happen to anyone", she told DJ Nyaami.