I was duped, blackmailed and wrongfully jailed in America - Ghanaian-American media mogul

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

He left Ghana with the quest to make his life better in America. After securing an educational opportunity in America, Ernest Opuni decided to seek greener pastures when his study was over.

Little did he know, the journey was going to be rough for him.



According to Ernest Opuni who is now a Rev. Minister and the only African to own a licensed radio station with a frequency in America, he was duped on three occasions in his attempt to secure a green card that would guarantee his legitimate stay in America.



Rev. Ernest Opuni speaking to Ntiamoah Williams in an interview narrated how he was duped three times of thousands of dollars.



"I got frustrated with the last person because l had already lost everything twice. I went to her workplace to demand my money. She then called the police and got me arrested for threatening her life.

"She told many lies. According to the Police, she claimed l went to her workplace with a gun. I was shocked when l heard that. I told them l only went there to ask her to return my money but the Police believed her story," Mr. Opuni said.



Rev. Ernest Opuni went further to give chilling details of how he survived this chapter in his life and how he got released from jail.



Watch the full interview below



