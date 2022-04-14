I was duped into paying $10,000 to a travel agent - Canada-based Ghanaian recounts

DJ Nyaami and Canada-based Ghanaian, Joseph Afful

Source: SVTV Africa

Canada-based Ghanaian, Joseph Afful, has disclosed that a travel agent tricked him into giving out his entire savings for travel documents to Switzerland.

In a chat on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide' on SVTV Africa, Joseph disclosed that he came back to Ghana after four years of working as a truck driver in Saudi Arabia.



While in Ghana, he heard of a driving job vacancy, but it was located in Switzerland.



Joseph who was determined to travel began the process through a travel agent who fled with his money and passport.

“I reported it to the police, and they arrested him. But I told the police to give me back the passport, but the visa was fake. The passport had also disappeared from the police station. So I had to stay with a friend for a while before leaving for Saudi Arabia,” he said.



Joseph added that he worked in Saudi Arabia for two years before migrating to Canada.



Presently, Joseph owns a truck company that delivers goods from Vancouver to Chicago and its environs. He also shares some insights into life in Canada, available jobs, work permits, etc.