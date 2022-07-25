I was expecting someone other than Ofori-Atta to present budget review – ABA Fuseini

Sagnarigu MP, Alhassan Bashir Alhassan Fuseini

Ken-Ofori Atta is a ‘god’ in the NPP, Akufo-Addo is afraid of him, MP

Ofori to present 2022 Mid-year Budget Review



Ghana goes to the IMF



Sagnarigu MP, Alhassan Bashir Alhassan Fuseini, has said that his expectation is that a different person will be presenting the 2022 Mid-year Budget Review and not Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to the Member of Parliament (MP), Ofori-Atta, because of his abysmal performance as Finance Minister, should have been sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo long ago.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb before the presentation of the mid-year budget, ABA Fuseini alleged that Ofori-Atta has not been sacked because President Akufo-Addo is afraid of him.

“He (Ofori-Atta) does not need to be anywhere close to the House. This is a man who has supervised the worse economy that this country has ever experienced. He inherited an economy that was working, and today he is leading an economy that is in the worst of shapes.



“I was not coming to Parliament with the expectation that I will meet Ken Ofori-Atta here – he should have been sacked. (He has not been sacked) because he is a tin god in the NPP. Nana Akufo-Addo is afraid of him; he cannot sack him,” he said.



He added that Ofori-Atta would not say anything different in his presentation than what he has previously said.



“He (Ofori-Atta) is coming because it is constitutionally mandated, but he is coming to say nothing. In fact, when the House has collapsed will you ask whether the roof is still standing – the whole structure has collapsed,” he said.



Watch the MP speaking to GhanaWeb’s Nimatu Yakubu in the video below:





Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:







IB/SEA