I was hurt we lost Akwatia seat, we must reclaim it – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo spoke at a durbar of chiefs at Akwatia

• President Akufo-Addo is touring the Eastern region

• At Akwatia, the president expressed disappointment his party lost the seat



• He says it is non-negotiable the plan to reclaim the seat



The New Patriotic Party lost the Akwatia seat in the parliamentary elections of 2020 - a development the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said, hurt him.



He explained, while speaking during a durbar of chiefs and people of Akwatia as part of his Eastern region tour that the loss of the seat is not one that he expected, reports citinewsroom.com.

He, however, assured that he will do everything possible to ensure that the seat is won back to the party, adding that this is a non-negotiable exercise.



“The NPP lost a lot of parliamentary seats we should have won in the 2020 elections. One of such seats which hurt me the most was the Akwatia seat. I honestly don’t know what happened but I was sad that Akwatia went to the NDC, but I can assure you that in 2024, we will do everything within our means to regain that seat", he is quoted to have said.



The loss of the Akwatia seat by the NPP to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has largely been blamed on internal issues after Mercy Adu Gyamfi, popularly known as Ama Sey, won the seat in the 2016 elections from the NDC’s Baba Jamal, but lost it to Ernest Kumi during the primaries.



In 2020, however, Ernest lost the race to the NDC’s Henry Boakye Yiadom.