I was jailed for 40 days over my land - Japan-based Ghanaian

Japan-based Ghanaian Mr. Kwabena Yeboah has revealed that he was sentenced to prison for 40 days over a piece of land registered in his name.

Mr. Yeboah indicated in an interview with DJ Nyaami that there was an abuse of power in his case.



According to him, someone claimed his piece of land and took the case to court. However, the judge charged him with contempt of court and sentenced him to 40 days in jail.



“I bought the land, registered it, and got a building permit. But someone claimed it and suggested that we research it. Immediately the results came, he took the case to Madina court, knowing the land was not his. He lost the case in court,” he said.



Mr. Yeboah disclosed that the plaintiff was not satisfied and later took it to a high court.

“The high court charge sentenced me to 40 days for contempt of court. When I got back, the case was closed. The house was roofed and fenced. I heard that his father was the minister of justice at the time, so he had the land title by the time I got back from prison,” he said on Daily Hustle Worldwide.



Kwabena Yeboah mentioned that he had returned from Japan to settle with his Japanese wife and kids. However, he was discouraged.



Speaking about investing in businesses in Ghana, Mr. Yeboah mentioned that he set up a few, but his employees mismanaged them.