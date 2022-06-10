I was jailed for six months in Switzerland for rape allegation made by my baby mama - Ghanaian reveals

Germany-based Ghanaian Yussif Issah

Source: SVTV Africa

Germany-based Ghanaian, Yussif Issah has revealed that his Swiss-Ghanaian baby mama accused him of rape for refusing to marry her.

In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide with DJ Nyaami, Yussif mentioned that he refused the marriage because he would have to go back to Ghana first to become a Swiss citizen. However, the lady refused and eventually accused him of rape.



“The lawyer told us that we don’t need to get married for the documents because she is pregnant, and the child can cover my stay in Switzerland. She insisted that we got married first, but I wanted to get the documents first to make things easier,” he disclosed.



“My baby mama was the one who had to confirm that I am the father before they could process the documents, but she never did,” he stated.



Yussif mentioned that he began the process after the baby was born, but his baby mama never confirmed to the authorities that he was the father. According to Issah, he moved to Germany to stay for a while.

“Eventually, the immigration called me to come and begin processes for the document. My baby mama called the police after a misunderstanding and intentionally fell to the ground pretending like I had beat her up.



She told the police that I raped her, stole her money, and left for Germany. I was released after six months in remand. They found evidence that I was innocent. Otherwise, I would have spent one year in prison,” he said on SVTV Africa.



Presently, he lives in Germany with his German wife and kids.