I was not allowed to board the plane - Ghanaian speaks on discrimination in SA

Adolf ,,.png Adolf Quist, Ghanaian based abroad

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

Adolf Quist is a Ghanaian who lived and worked in South Africa for over a decade. As a result, he had a residence permit and a South African passport.

In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Adolf disclosed that a South African ticket checker refused to allow him to board the flight because he used his South African passport.

According to Kweku Quist, the ticket checker asked him for his Ghanaian passport because he is not a South African by birth.

“I bought a ticket to Israel for a tour, but when I got to the airport, the ticket checker did not allow me to board with my South African passport because I’m not a South African. That is the ethnic discrimination in SA.”

"The ticket checker did not allow me because the passport reads ‘born in Ghana.’ She works with the airline and not immigration,” he explained.

Adolf added that he reported it to the Chief Immigration Officer the next day and was advised to sue the airline. According to Quist, he did not sue but refunded the ticket and bought another with a different airline.

Moreover, the South Korea-based Ghanaian indicated that despite all his success in South Africa, he migrated because of the discrimination and harsh treatment foreign nationals experience there.

Source: SVTV Africa
