I was not at Sir John’s funeral – Nsiah Asare clears his name

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Nsiah Asare

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Nsiah Asare, has cleared his name from the list of high-profile individuals who attended the funeral of the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John.

The funeral of the late Forestry Commission’s CEO which was held in June witnessed many mourners breaching the COVID- 19 safety protocols in the full glare of government officials.



The matter which has generated public uproar to date has been described by many as inappropriate on the part of the government especially when the first gentleman of the land was in attendance.



But Dr. Nsiah Asare is seeking to clear his name from being tagged as ‘irresponsible’ especially considering the position he occupies as, the president’s advisor on health.

“I wasn’t at the funeral of Sir John”. He told the host of the Sunrise morning show Alfred Ocansey on the 3FM Sunrise morning show Wednesday.



When asked why government officials break the COVID- 19 safety protocols but preach otherwise, the Presidential Advisor on Health asked “What protocols were breached? I think what you saw at the funeral; the officialdom who attended the funeral, every one of them was in a mask”.



“So what I will say is that the responsibilities of individuals are very important. That is why we have to put in the protocols very quickly. If for one reason or the other you have to congregate at a place or at a funeral, we are not saying that nobody should bury the dead but if you want to do it, these are the laid down protocols that everyone should follow,” he stressed.