I was not happy about the lopsided development in Southern Volta - Obed Asamoah speaks

Obed Yao Asamoah067 Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Dr. Obed Yao Asamoah

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Dr. Obed Yao Asamoah, has expressed his dissatisfaction regarding the level of development witnessed in some parts of the Oti Region which was carved out of the Volta region.

Speaking in a TV3 exclusive documentary titled “Assignment Sall: The Forgotten Constituency,” Dr. Obed Asamoah who hails from Likpe in the Oti Region told Roland Walker that “Take for example the COCOBOD, the main office of the Volta region was based in Hohoe [but] Hohoe has no cocoa, the cocoa is in Jasikan area.

“So that kind of thing was unfair. So if the Cocoa Marketing Board (CMB) wanted to establish an office in the area, it should have been in the Cocoa growing area, not a place that didn’t produce any cocoa.

That kind of lopsided development, I was never happy about it.”

