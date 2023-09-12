I was not part of the process to interdict 3 police officers – IGP Dampare

Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Ghana Police Service, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has affirmed that he played no role in the interdiction process of the three police officers linked to the leaked tape scandal.

This comes after the Ghana Police Service on September 7, 2023, announced the interdiction of the three officers who were cited as faces behind the leaked tape.



Less than 24 hours after the announcement, the police service made a U-turn on its decision to interdict the three officers.



Responding to that before the committee on Tuesday, September 12, IGP Dampare indicated that he had no hand in the decision.



“I was not part of whatever decision that was taken to interdict or de-interdict anyone. It is a matter that was considered by the police council and they handled it in my absence," he said.



Dr Dampare expressed his disappointment that individuals he considered as ‘brothers’ in the service had acted against him in such a manner.

However, he emphasised the importance of forgiveness and moving forward.



“That is also another thing that people have used to try to get to me. The truth of the matter is this when all these things happened, while we were focused on ensuring that we worked as a team across the country and also across all the other security agencies to continue to maintain peace and security for our beloved country, then you get to a point and these things happened.



“You feel pained that your own brothers can go and do this against you. But you forgive because such is nature and the more you forgive the more you become stronger and preserve your health. So, I moved on but I said that whatever was going on, I recused myself from the process,” he added.



NW/AW



