I was not sponsored by any political party - Justice Abdulai

Justice Abdulai, Private Legal Practitioner

A Private Legal Practitioner and Plaintiff in the Supreme Court case on the voting rights of Deputy Speakers of Parliament, Justice Abdulai, has denied allegations that he is being sponsored by political parties to seek review on the ruling.

Speaking on GTVs current affairs programme ‘Focus’ Mr. Abdulai said he is saddened by these allegations and denied affiliations to any political party.



"We should not allow ourselves to be detracted by the political might of the NDC and NPP. I will continue to pursue this agenda with or without any political tags. Let me emphasise that I am not a member of the NDC and I am not a member of the NPP. I have never had any sponsorship from these political parties.”

Justice Abdulai explained his position on the decision to take up the case.



“I took this matter up because I didn’t want an NPP sponsored or NDC sponsored person to take this issue to Court so that the decision that will come out will be greeted with further deepening of the polarisation we are going through at the moment, to get a decision that will be more acceptable to Ghanaians,” Justice Abdulai said.